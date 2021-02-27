Watertown volleyball coach Robin Boomhower’s holiday season is often one the most chaotic times of her year, but something was missing in the most recent festive season.
The usual Pink Out tournament that the Cyclones host during the winter break didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frontier League coaches in volleyball, wrestling and hockey hade put their whistles and clipboards away with their sports on hiatus.
“Christmas was weird because I’m usually scrambling around with 12 teams (that play in the tournament), but I was home the whole time,” Boomhower said.
However, starting this week, Jefferson County schools will join their Lewis County and Oswego County partners in abbreviated seasons. Lewis County schools have been holding interscholastic events for high-risk sports since Feb. 10 for volleyball and Feb. 12 for wrestling.
The Cyclones volleyball team will play a handful of matches against the other teams in the “A” Division, Indian River and Carthage. Watertown has played some intramural matches and the Cyclones were all able to practice together.
Boomhower said that the eight seniors on her team would have been part of one of the better teams in Section 3 in a normal season. Athletes like senior Sarah Kilburn won’t get a chance to claim some of the school’s records she was eyeing. Many of Boomhower’s athletes will transition quickly into the fall II and spring sports sessions that are scheduled immediately after the winter slate.
“A lot of these athletes are cramming their sports season for an entire year from March until the end of June,” Boomhower said.
Jefferson County recently announced that there can be up to 50 spectators starting on Monday. However, those number quickly add up with the number of players involved in a volleyball match.
“I was doing the math in my head and realize that’s not a lot of people when you have players, coaches and officials,” Boomhower said
Boomhower added that her athletes are handling the restrictions and protocols well. They use hand sanitizer, keep their distance and follow all the protocols because they know what’s at stake.
“No one really complains because they realize they may not have a season if they don’t do these things,” Boomhower said.
WRESTLING
South Jefferson coach Pat Conners and other area coaches are usually wrapping up their seasons with the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships in Albany this weekend. But that event was canceled, just like all other championships in the state due to the pandemic.
“It’s kind of weird that we’re up here when fans are supposed to be filling up the Times Union Center for the state finals (this time of year),” Conners said.
The Jefferson County schools won’t hold a traditional dual meet format or a league championship. Instead, competition will be more like modified meets where wrestlers are matched up with each other based on ability.
“I’m excited that I get five weeks to develop fundamentals with my younger wrestlers,” Conners said.
South Jefferson, which will not be merged with Sandy Creek this season, will face Carthage on Tuesday. Other Jefferson County schools like General Brown and Watertown will also participate in this abbreviated slate. The Oswego County and Syracuse-schools in Section 3 have held off on wrestling and may attempt matches later on in the school year.
Conners is happy to see sports slowly coming back for athletes. He noticed the students didn’t have the same look about them without sports.
“You can tell the kids don’t have the same energy level,” Conners said. “It’s great to see basketball, hockey and all the others sports coming back.”
Sanitation protocols will also be in place and masks will have to be worn during matches. Conners will take his cue from the NCAA wrestling matches.
“I was watching college matches and they’d have a few matches and bring out the mops more often than they usually would.” Conners said.
HOCKEY
Both the Immaculate Heart Central and Ontario Bay hockey teams are playing shortened seasons.
In fact, Ontario Bay has already hit the ice and played five games against Section 3 competition.
The Thunder, made up historically of players from schools Pulaski, Sandy Creek, South Jefferson, Sackets Harbor and Mexico, is scheduled to play 11 games this season.
Ontario Bay, off to an 0-5 start, returns its top two scorers from last season in sophomore defenseman Zach Blevins (7 goals-4 assists-11 points) and senior forward Caeden Goodnough, both South Jefferson students.
The Thunder began their season on Feb. 14, with their most recent game a 3-0 loss to Fulton on Thursday.
IHC will play an abbreviated four-game schedule, beginning this week, with a game at Fulton at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Last year, the Cavaliers improved on recent seasons by finishing with five wins, including three in Section 3 Division I play. The Cavaliers made the postseason and were defeated by Cazenovia, 3-2, in a Section 3 playoff qualifier at SUNY Morrisville.
“We’re just pretty happy that our seniors will be able to play some games before their season ends,” IHC coach James “Obie” O’Brien said. “We’re just going to try and make the best of the games that we have.”
The Cavaliers return three of their top four scorers from last season, including senior forward David Jenner, who totaled 18 points, including 11 goals, junior defenseman Garrett Hudon (5-3-8), and sophomore forward Luc Lafex (2-5-7).
Hudon is one of the leaders on the blue line, which will be backed by senior goalies Colton Young and Tyler Friedline. IHC sports 23 players on its roster.
“Last year we certainly made some progress,” O’Brien said. “Seven of our losses was by one goal, so we had some close games. We also increased our goals for by 25 percent and decreased our goals against by 33 percent.”
The IHC team is traditionally made up of players from IHC, General Brown, Indian River and Watertown.
The Cavaliers will also play two games against Ontario Bay, next Sunday in Watertown and on March 11 in Pulaski. IHC also is scheduled to play at Oswego on March 13.
Times sportswriter Chris Fitz Gerald contributed to this story.
