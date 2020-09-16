WATERTOWN — Even though the New York high school fall sports season is allowed to begin Sept. 21, Jefferson County school superintendents have decided to postpone their schools’ low- and moderate-risk fall sports seasons. The exact start date is unclear, but multiple schools indicated that they will be rescheduled to start on or around March 1.
Cross country, tennis and swimming are considered low-risk sports, while soccer is considered a moderate-risk sport.
“This decision was not made lightly, nor without serious thought as to the impact to our students and our schools,” a letter from the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES said. “However, as Superintendents of Schools, our first and most important priority must always be to ensure that we are providing a safe, healthy, and secure environment for the education of our students.”
The letter is signed by the Lyme, Alexandria Bay, LaFargeville, Belleville Henderson, Thousand Islands, Sackets Harbor, Sandy Creek, Watertown, South Jefferson, General Brown, Carthage and Indian River school districts.
The letter also stated the decisions of these school districts to postpone athletics in 2020 “should not be taken as a decision to withdraw our districts from all sports for the current 2020-21 school year. Our decision should not be constructed as a ‘no’ to interscholastic sports, but rather a ‘not now’ approach for the current fall sports season in order to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students, staff and communities, and to protect the continuity and integrity of our instructional programs.”
Lewis County schools were not included in the letter. Lowville, Beaver River, Copenhagen and South Lewis are moving forward with the fall season for low- and moderate-risk sports beginning on Sept. 21. Immaculate Heart Central has not made its athletics plan clear yet.
Watertown and Indian River school districts both stated in individual press releases that they’ll be holding in-district intramural athletics for its students in the fall months.
“While we understand this decision may be heartbreaking for many students and their families, the substantial risks associated with holding such events and the possibility that they may lead to COVID-19 outbreaks or exposure is too great to ignore,” Watertown superintendent Patricia LaBarr stated in a letter on the districts web site. “Thanks to the hard work of our staff, students, families, and community, we have been able to start the 2020-21 school year with in-person learning. We do not want that to be jeopardized. Please know that the health and safety of all of you is and shall remain our top priority.”
Multiple schools have met with their school boards over the past few days to discuss the possibility of playing sports and the risks involved. At the Frontier League level, Frontier League assistant director Scott Connell said that during a recent meeting with superintendents, the districts were separated into pods based on region. Connell got the sense Wednesday that this practice allowed superintendents to realize that they share many of the same concerns.
Danielle Wallace, a physical education teacher at LaFargeville and its athletic director, said the school believed it couldn’t successfully operate athletics until it could fully open up its building. Currently, students at the school are divided into two cohorts (groups) and alternate days of in-person learning. As a physical education teacher, Wallace has done all of her teaching from a classroom, not a gym. “We really felt, for us, that until we can open the building up, so that kids are walking to classes, kids are riding the bus like they normally would, kids are involved in PE the way it’s intended, our band and our chorus kids are at a 12 foot distance,” Wallace said. “We really felt that until we could open that up, that it just wasn’t right to go out and start playing soccer.”
Wallace noted how LaFargeville didn’t want to make sports “the end all” since there are students in the school with other interests who are also dealing with restrictions.
But from an athletics standpoint, LaFargeville believes that starting in March could allow for a longer season.
