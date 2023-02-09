Entering the NAC West Division Girls Basketball season Wednesday’s division finale for both Hammond and Heuvelton was projected as a possible game with title implications.
But injuries to all-star caliber players Katie Cunningham and Alli Trathen, complicated the Heuvelton plans and the matchup saw number two Class D state ranked Hammond post a 62-44 victory. The Devils repeated as division champions at 10-0 and lifted their overall record to 14-0 with a Friday nonleague game against Alex Bay as the only NAC Girls and Boys team with a perfect overall record.
The Devils dropped the Bulldogs to a final division mark of 4-6 and a 7-10 overall record heading into a nonleague game with Gouverneur on Sunday.
“I’m proud of these girls and the team effort and heart that they constantly show. But a whole new season starts next week, and that what we work hard for all year,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
the other NAC West game of the night saw Lisbon outscore St. Lawrence Central to go 12-8 overall with an outstanding 8-2 nonleague mark.
Hammond 62 - Heuvelton 44: Ava Howie netted four 3s in a 23-point effort and Landree Kenyon dropped in 20 points from the lane to spark the Devils who built a 49-19 lead after three quarters.
Howie tallied 10 points to spark a smooth start by the Devils who received 10 points from Hailey Manning, seven from Zoe Cunningham and two from Sadey Sprabary.
Raya McGaw tallied 13 points and Rylin McAllister (6 rebounds) and Lily Brossoit each finished with eight points for Heuvelton. Brossoit, who is one of the JV players called up to the varsity, buried a pair of 3s and McGaw tallied six points in the fourth quarter where the Bulldogs scored 20 points.
Other scoring for the Bulldogs came from: Ashley Weston (4), Lakan Martin (4), Mikayla Ritchie (2, 4 steals) and JV call-ups Cassidy Pray (2, 3 assists, 4 rebounds) and Miah Scott (3, 6 rebounds).
“Very proud of how we battled. Lakan Martin has been practicing very hard and played well. Great showing by JV call-ups. Always tough with Hammond. Sadey (Sprabary) and Landree Kenyon are so long and so athletic and the guards are fast and strong,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“We just need to keep practicing hard, get our new additions acclimated and try to get ready for the playoffs.”
Lisbon 78 - SLC 60: The Golden Knights and Larries came into the nonleague contest on an uptempo note and never eased back on the throttle. The Larries took a 33-32 lead at the half but the Knights broke away with a 26-14 third quarter run and closed at 20-13.
Setting the pace for the Knights were: Rachel LaRock with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals, AllisonBell with 21 points and Leah Warren with 12 points on 6-11 shooting.
Timing scoring came from Grace Smith with 7 points and 4 rebounds, Gabby Taylor with 6 points and 5 rebounds, Ava Bouchey with 3 points, Eliza McLear with 3 points and Caleigh Smith with 2 points.
SLC speedster Brianna Foster tallied 24 points followed by 12 point efforts with Rylee Daoust and Kalissa Young. Rebecca Nezezon and Jocelyn Morea logged four points each and Melanie McLean the other two.
