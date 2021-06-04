HEUVELTON — As Heuvelton Central’s only senior, Emma LaFaver took it upon herself to lead the Lady Bulldogs to their first win of the season Wednesday in her final game lacrosse game on Coach Stephanie Putney Field. After being honored in a pre-game ceremony LaFaver scored five goals with one assist sparking the Lady Bulldogs past OFA 13-11.
The Bulldogs took an 11-5 halftime lead and then held off a concerted second half comeback by the Blue Devils.
“It was really nice for the girls to get that first and it was just great Emma LaFaver could experience a win on Senior Night,” said Heuvelton Coach Becky Kelley.
Caidence Durant netted three goals for Heuvelton and Dakota Mourthorp and Raya McGaw each scored twice. Avery Murphy added a goal and Alivia Bean stopped 10 shots in net.
Paige Merz and Hannah Costello combined for four and three goals leading the OFA efforts and Brinley Frederick produced two goals. Abby Gausconi and Ella O’Neil each scored one goal and Ellie Foster stopped seven shots.
“Their fast start really hurt us. We came back but couldn’t make up the difference,” said OFA coach Matt Curatolo.
In one other game 9-1 Canton downed Massena 14-4 to continue its pursuit of 9-0 Salmon River in the league race.
Canton 14 - Massena 4: Etta Coburn delivered five goals and five assists, Camry Sipher scored three times and Haley Stevenson netted a pair of tallies. Madison Ward, Kat Meyer, Briallen Harper-Moulton and Hailey LaShomb scored for Massena.
SR DOWNS OFA BOYS
In boys lacrosse action on Wednesday Salmon River downed OFA 17-3 and St. Lawrence Central outscored Potsdam.
SR 17 - OFA 3: Carey Terrance scored six goals leading Salmon River into a share of first place with Canton. Other SR scoring came from, Kahentaienni Thompson (2 goals, 2 assists), Stone Chubb (3-1), Ryan Oakes Jr (1-2), Kata Elijah (2-0), Mason Cree (2-1), Sebastian Laughing (1-0). Edward Jacobs and Saka Thompson combined for eight saves in the Salmon River goal.
Alex Worden turned in a strong 13-save effort in the OFA goal and Chase Jacobs, Dylan Irvine and Keighan Sias all scored single goals.
SLC 17 - Potsdam 7: Jayden Ashley (3 assists) and Alex Burg (2 assists) both scored five goals for SLC and Tyler Berkman tallied three goals with one assist for Potsdam.
