Everything is fluid when it comes COVID-19’s impact on high school sports, that’s what Scott Connell, superintendent of Copenhagen Central Schools and Assistant Director of the Frontier League has learned.
But amid that uncertainty comes significant promise for the return of some of the area’s most adored sports, deemed high-risk by the New York State Department of Health.
After Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state DOH announced last Friday that high-risk winter sports can begin on Feb. 1 if approved by local health departments, Public Health Services have been working with school districts and Section leaderships across the state to figure out the safest way to proceed.
As of Tuesday night, high-risk sports in Lewis County are a go.
“Lewis County health department has allowed for high-risk sports,” Connell said. “We met once and we’re meeting again (today) to kind of iron out the plans. But at this point we are a go.”
Connell made sure to emphasize that the situation can change quickly. It changed quickly back in October when an abbreviated fall low- and moderate-risk season consisting of only Lewis County schools abruptly ended when a COVID-19 outbreak — not related to sports — occurred in the community.
Of the plans that still need ironing out is the possibility of testing student-athletes. To ensure that sports are being played safely, it’s possible that athletes in Lewis County could be tested weekly.
“We’re looking at the potential of testing,” Connell said. “We’re not sure, we don’t want to start testing and then not have enough tests for the season. So, we’re working with the health department to see if we can make that happen.”
The rate it takes the Lewis County schools to iron out those plans could affect when the season begins. Schools, if given the proper authorization, are allowed to start practicing on Feb. 1 and can begin playing games once they fulfill their practice requirements.
If testing can be arranged, student-athletes in Lewis County may be required to have negative COVID-19 tests before they can participate. Those plans have yet to be finalized.
According to Connell, the plan, as of now, is for the Lewis County schools to compete only among themselves. This would include Copenhagen, Lowville, Beaver River, South Lewis and possibly Harrisville. Harrisville, located in Lewis County, typically competes in Section 10 but has discussed competing with the Lewis County Frontier League schools this season.
Connell has not been privy to the talks between Jefferson County Public Health Services and the 12 schools that lie in Jefferson County.
He was under the impression that a decision would be made by mid-week.
If Jefferson County schools do get the OK to participate in high-risk sports, it’s possible that they would compete in “pods” made up by the Frontier League back in the fall that group schools together based on geography to limit the amount of long-distance travel.
Schools districts will also have to opt-in to playing high-risk sports. Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King has confirmed that Lowville is committed to participating in all of its sports.
“We absolutely plan on participating in every sport possible,” Dunckel-King said in an email. “We know we can offer our students a safe experience and are ready to follow all the necessary guidelines to ensure that our students can play winter sports. Although it may not be what our community and students are used to, any time on a court, in a pool, on the slopes, or on the mat is better than no time. We just want to have them play.”
Beaver River and South Lewis have also noted that they are prepared to participate in high-risk sports.
While Lewis and Jefferson counties continue to work with local schools, Section 3 — the biggest section in the state — is working to determine parameters for sports going forward.
“We had a presidents meeting yesterday,” Connell said. “It discussed a bunch of different things to kind of get a feel for what everyone is thinking and doing. There are a few decisions made for the seasons.”
According to Connell, the winter season could begin on Feb. 1 and end on March 13. The Fall II season could begin on March 1 and end on April 30 and the spring season could begin on April 19 with an ending still to be determined.
“Regents haven’t been canceled yet,” Connell said. “If they were to be canceled, we could expend that season a little bit longer.”
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY WEIGHS STATUS
While the state ended its indefinite postponement of high-risk winter sports and has granted permission to begin practicing basketball, ice hockey and wrestling this coming Monday, the odds that Section 10 programs will be able to do so are not very good.
“I think the state’s announcement was a surprise to many of us involved with high school athletics,” said Executive Director of Section 10 Athletics Carl Normandin. “Everything is still in the discussion stage and just as was the case with soccer and cross country in the fall, the decision to participate in whatever winter sports we are able to offer will be up to the individual school districts.”
“So many things have to fall into place for us as a section. To be able to start the high-risk sports on February 1st is an unrealistic expectation,” he added.
Unlike the two fall sports that were staged outdoors, the high risk winter sports have the added issue of providing a safe indoor playing environment. Only the Salmon River Central and Ogdensburg Free Academy school districts operate their own skating facilities. While the Cavanaugh Arena at Salmon River Central has been used on a regular basis by North Franklin Minor Hockey, OFA had yet to put down its ice surface at the Golden Dome as of Tuesday.
Since indoor athletic facilities are subject to meeting a strict set of guidelines and protocols for maintaining safe and sanitary conditions throughout, their use by high school athletic programs must first be approved by a county’s health department.
“We’re in a unique situation because we’ve never had to make a direct request as a section to the county health department since our fall sports all took place outside. We want to make sure we have all of our ducks in order before we move forward,” Normandin said.
He added: “We have always had a positive relationship with our local health departments, so I feel comfortable that once we have everything in place, that they’ll approve our requests. From there, it will be up to the 24 separate school districts to decide their level of participation.”
OSWEGO COUNTY TO DECIDE BY DISTRICT
The potential for high-risk scholastic winter sports in Oswego County cleared another hurdle Tuesday, and the decision to play or not now lies within each district.
Oswego County Director of Public Health, Jiancheng Huang, confirmed Tuesday afternoon that his department would follow state guidelines and authorize the start of high-risk winter sports for county districts as early as Feb. 1, though spectators will not be allowed to attend events.
Huang stated that the decision was made in consensus with neighboring counties in the Central region.
“We had a common consensus, and we will follow the state and open these sports,” Huang said. “But sports events with no spectators, this is our standard.”
Phoenix athletic director John Jeffries stated that his district intends to try to play.
As of Tuesday night, no other Oswego County school district had indicated their intentions to participate or opt out of the sports classified by the state health department as high risk for spreading COVID-19 — basketball, ice hockey, volleyball, wrestling, and competitive cheer. They gained state authorization by Gov. Cuomo’s office on Friday.
Fulton was expected to discuss the topic at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
The website and social media pages for Pulaski, Mexico, and Oswego each posted similar updates Monday stating that they were waiting for further guidance and final approval, and each planned to provide further information when available.
