Lisbon Central’s roll in the NAC West title clinched the title at 9-0 with a 16-1 win over Edwards-Knox and Gouverneur Central finished division play at 11-1 and earned the school’s first NAC Central Baseball title in 17 years. The Wildcats used outstanding pitching efforts by Jared Wilson and Connor Wood to secure a 4-1, 7-0 sweep over a winless but much improved OFA team.
In other NAC West games Hermon-DeKalb outscored Morristown 30-17 in the first game of a doubleheader which was not completed when the second game was postponed. In other NAC Central games Massena dropped Malone 12-1 and Canton downed Salmon River 9-4.
In one interdivisional game Tupper Lake shaded Madrid-Waddington 8-7.
Wildcat Hurlers Check OFA
“I am really happy for the guys. They really wanted to win this title. They worked hard every day in practice,” said Gouverneur Coach John Free.
Gouverner won the opening game 4-1 behind Jared Wilson who struck out 13 in a two-hitter to win a fine pitching duel with the Devils’ Alex Mitchell who pitched a six hitter. Holden Stowell doubled for the Wildcats and Mitchel McCarthy singled twice to account for the OFA hits.
In the second game Connor Wood struck out 10 crafting a one-hitter allowing the lone hit to Alex Mitchell. Kyle Gaumes singled twice for Gouverneur and Gabe Wainwright rapped a triple. Alex Mitchell singled for the lone OFA hit.
“We have improved a great deal in recent games. We brought up some JV players who have really helped us, our pitchers are doing a nice job with their control and our defense is much better,” said OFA Coach Larry Mehaffy.
“Alex Mitchell pitched a great game today and has pitched well in his last three games.”
Massena 12 - Malone 1: Chris Paige singled and tripled for Massena and Logan Spaulding doubled for Malone.
Canton 9, Salmon River 4: Tanner Hazelton’s two hits led Canton and Luke Miller had two hits for SR.
Lisbon Clinches, H-D Wins
Lisbon 16, E-K 1: Jackson LaRock, Tyler Gravlin and Isaac LaRock all homered for the Knights and Issac LaRock also struck out seven and allowed just one earned run pitching the first four innings. Jack LaRock closed out the five-inning four-hitter
Jack LaRock rapped a homerun and a double and drove in four runs, Gravlin homered and singled and drove in three runs and Isaac LaRock homered and singled and drove in three runs. Griffin Walker singled twice for the Knights and Trenton Williams, Lucas Gravlin (RBI), Matt Bleau and Dave Pirie all singled.
Darrian Gavin singled twice for E-K and Jared Lottie and Fred Barbarito singled. H-D 30 - Morristown 17: A 12-run first inning and 20-5 lead proved decisive for the Green Demons who were led by Brad Doerr who cycled a single, two doubles, a triple and a homerun, four hits and a double by Randy Durham. Cooper Bennett rapped a triple and two singles for Morristown, Addison Colby rapped a double and two singes and Kade Marshall stroked three hits.
Tupper Lake 8, M-W 7: Grant Godin knocked in the game-winning run in walkoff fashion and For M-W, Brody VanBuren racked up three hits and three RBIs and stole two bases and Logan Cordova singled twice and scored four runs.
