LISBON — Lisbon Central had clinched the NAC West Baseball title on Wednesday so the Golden Knights and Heuvelton were both looking to gear up for the Section 10 Tournament in Friday’s regular season finales.
Lisbon completed a 10-0 NAC West Championship with a 14-3 win over Madrid-Waddington and Heuvelton finished at 8-2 with a 17-5 victory at Morristown,
Heuvelton will be the top Class D seed in next week’s Section 10 Tournament where Lisbon or undefeated NAC East Champion Brushton-Moira will be the top Class C seed.
There will be no New York state Tournament this season but there will be a playoff between the four Class Champions for an Overall Section 10 Championships following the format used in basketball.
Lisbon 14 - M-W 3: Griffin Walker climaxed an outstanding regular season for the 12-0 Knights’ pitching rotation striking out five and walking three in a five-inning two-hitter. Walker also went 3-3 with a triple and two RBIs at the plate where Jayden Williams belted a three-run homerun, the Knights fourth homer in the last two games, and Jack LaRock (RBI) delivered a double and two singles.
Lucas Gravlin went 2-2, Colin Parmeter (RBI) doubled and Tyler Gravlin (RBI) and Ben LaRock (RBI) each singled.
Luke LePage and Ben Averrill singled for M-W which will also play in the Class C bracket of the sectionals.
Heuvelton 17 - Morristown 5: Southpaw Jordan Sawyer pitched a five-inning complete game and used good control to travel through a solid eight-hit effort by the Morristown batsmen. Sawyer also doubled and singled and drove in two runs.
“We had a good season and we go on to the sectionals looking good,” said Heuvelton Coach Dave Steele.
Jed Crayford doubled and singled for three RBIs and Braeden Free drilled an RBI triple. Adam Calton singled twice with an RBI, Brandon Pray singled in two runs and Matt Basford added a single.
Kade Marshall belted a three-run homerun for Morristown, Tristin Simmons doubled and singled and Ethan Graveline tripled. Cooper Bennett, Ashton Colby and Seth Witherhead all singled.
“Walks have been a downfall throughout the season and they killed us again today. But we have hit the ball pretty well,” said Morristown Coach Glenn Colby.
“We are just getting our pitching staff together this season and we hope to develop our pitchers in a summer team.”
