LISBON — Lisbon Central School senior Emily Jordan headed Section 10’s representation on the All-New York State Girls Soccer Team selected by the New York State Organization of Sportswriters and Coaches for Girls Sports.
As one of the premier scorers produced by Section 10, the SUNY Potsdam bound Jordan was named to the Second Team in the Class D selections. Jordan led the Golden Knights to an undefeated NAC West Division title, a share of the Section 10 Class D Championship with Chateaugay and a number six ranking on the final New York State Poll.
Chateaugay’s high-scoring forward Olivia Cook was honored with a Class D Fourth Team selection after leading the Bulldogs to a share of the Section 10 Class title and a berth in the New York State Class D Final Four. Colton-Pierrepont’s Madalyn Munn was named to the Third Team of the Class D selections after leading the Lady Colts to the NAC East Division title.
Gouverneur’s talented two-way halfback Torie Salisbury was named to the Sixth Team in the Class B selections. Salisbury led the Wildcats to the Section 10 Class B title.
