There will be no high school spring sports on Long Island in 2020. Section XI and Section VIII both announced independently Tuesday that they will cancel their spring seasons due to COVID-19.
In a statement released by Section XI, Executive Director Tom Combs said, “This decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of all of our student-athletes, staffs and communities.
“The decision was not an easy one to make, however, in what the world is experiencing at this time, it is the most prudent decision to make.”
The decision comes a week before the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is set to announce whether or not to play the upcoming spring state tournaments.
Nassau and Suffolk counties currently have a combined 59,233 confirmed cases according to the New York State Department of Health.
