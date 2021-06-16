The Madrid-Waddington Central School Baseball team reached the Final Four of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association in 2018.
Shortly after Coach Justin Richards’ Yellow Jackets bowed out in the state semi-finals Mike Ruddy decided that M-W baseball and softball players should have dugouts on their facilities to honor their accomplishments.
So the M-W graduate, longtime soccer and basketball official and longtime youth sports coach began fund-raising to finance such a project and approaching people who could become involved in a volunteer effort to build the dugouts.
One of the first person he contacted was Don Holmes.
“I didn’t know anything about building roofs so I contacted Don and he was all in,” said Ruddy recently when the Madrid-Waddington Central School District dedicated the baseball and softball dugouts and placed a plaque in each dugout recognizing the efforts of Ruddy and Holmes as the leaders of the large scale effort which made the construction of the dugouts a reality.
The plaques read: “In grateful recognition of Mike Ruddy and Don Holmes whose dedicated service and selfless commitment to the Madrid-Waddington athletic programs are exemplified in the facilities you see here. Mike and Don’s hours of fund raising, development and construction of these dugouts will forever be appreciated by every athlete who uses them.”
“It was for the kids so I wanted to do anything I could,” said Holmes.
Ruddy began contacting potential sponsors and donors who we recognized in signs on the fence of the baseball field and Holmes was part of the effort to form volunteer construction groups who worked with materials contributed by area businesses.
“Sponsors came forward and the construction volunteers worked in all kinds of weather even in 40 degree cold,” said Ruddy.
Everyone involved in the project are honored on a sign on a portion of the fence surrounding the baseball diamond which faces the highway.
Donating materials were: AJK Construction, Curran Logging, Structural Wood Corporation, Triple A Building Supply, Heritage Homes, J.C. Merriman’s, Bicknell’s Building Supply, Waddington Hardware and J.F. Sheehan Construction.
Masons and laborers involved in the project were: Shawn Rafter, Jed Phillips, Nick Phillips, Kenny Johnston, Matt Delosh, Landon LePage, Kevin White, Jason Curran, Steve Curran, Don Holmes, David LaPage, Luke LaPage, John Laughlin, Dan and Alin Andrews and Clarence and Edward Andress.
Donors to the project are: Amy Moore, Mike Tiernan, Nicole and Greg Thompson, Susan Duffy, Matt and Melanie Morgan, Alex Smith, Mike McGee, Peter Reiter, Jeff and Vicki Burns, Richard and Anne Harmer, John and Dee Cardoza, Mary Jane Young, Don and Terry Holmes, Michael Duskas, Terry and Sandra Moulton, Pete and Laurie Hayes, Katie Logan and Jason Curran, Steve and Jessica Mayette, Lloyd and Judy Hargrave, Bruce and Danielle Durant, Mike and Karen Ruddy, Joe and Michelle Putney, Norman and Tammy Harvey, Jane Bogart, Andy Losey, Tom and Julie VanBuren, Brian and Tina Bush, Bernard and Sheila Runions, Bernard and Amy Moulton, Larry and Judy Jones, Roy and Dawn Lawrence, George Ruddy and Jim and Ann Falvey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.