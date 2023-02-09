Madrid-Waddington sustained its share of the East Division lead while Gouverneur clinched sole control of the Central Division title in Wednesday night’s NAC Girls Basketball action.
M-W climbed to 10-1 in division play with an 80-9 win over Parishville-Hopkinton and stayed tied for the lead with Chateaugay. The Jackets complete league play with a game at St. Regis Falls on Friday. The M-W Boys started a doubleheader at the “The Hive” by taking a 62-31 nonleague victory over Morristown.
The Gouverneur Girls upped its Central mark to 10-1 downing Norwood-Norfolk 68-27 .
M-W 80, P-H 9: At The Hive in Madrid, the Lady Yellowjackets took control right away with a 23-3 run in the first quarter as Grace Plumley pumped through 29 points in the winning effort followed by Hailey Marcellus with 14, Lane Ruddy with 13 and Lillian Todd with 12 while Erica Bates, Alaina Armstrong and Natalia Pearson each finished with four.
The Lady Panthers were led by Natalie Snell with six points followed by Gabrielle Parker with two and Alyssa Ward with one.
Gouverneur 68, N-N 27: At Norfolk, the Lady Wildcats ran out to a 27-8 lead by the end of the first quarter as Caitlyn Storie led a balanced offense with 12 points followed by Courtney Forsythe with 11. Chloe Smith and Lia Canell tallied 10 points apiece, Meredith Bush chipped in seven, Addison Conklin six, Riutta four and Rylynn Martin-McIntyre with three.
“The girls knew tonight that a win would clinch the Central. Our girls came out pretty fast and shot the ball pretty well. We are pretty happy with our effort tonight. Norwood-Norfolk has some solid players and they played hard. They hit some nice shots,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“We still have games to play and a lot of work to do, but I happy for our girls on their accomplishment.”
Caryn Perretta paced the Lady Flyers with 11 points followed by Hannah Dominy with five. Angelina Favreau, Lauren Cota and Olivia Plonka each netted three and Emma Dillon accounted for the other two.
M-W 62 - Morristown 31: After falling behind 17-14 after the first quarter the Yellow Jackets (11-8) clamped down on defense to limit the Green Rockets to 14 points over the last three quarters.
“After the first quarter we played defense much better and played well,” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones after his team bounced back from an East Division loss to Brushton-Moira on Tuesday.
Troy Peck led the offense with an 18-point effort which included four 3-pointers. Trevor Saucier and Tanner Smith each finished with 10 points and Tristen Cuthbert came through with nine.
Other scoring came from: Aaron Putman (2), Kaden Kingston (4), Dan Davis (3), Bobby Pemberton (2), Joe White (2) and Jack Bailey (2).
Walker Belisle sparked the flying start by Morristown scoring 10 points with a pair of 3s in the first quarter. He went on to score 16 points and Joe Wrobel tallied nine. Kam Toland (3), Macaulay Ritchie (2) and Jacob Spies (1) rounded out the scoring.
