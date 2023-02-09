basketkball
Tom Graser

Madrid-Waddington sustained its share of the East Division lead while Gouverneur clinched sole control of the Central Division title in Wednesday night’s NAC Girls Basketball action.

M-W climbed to 10-1 in division play with an 80-9 win over Parishville-Hopkinton and stayed tied for the lead with Chateaugay. The Jackets complete league play with a game at St. Regis Falls on Friday. The M-W Boys started a doubleheader at the “The Hive” by taking a 62-31 nonleague victory over Morristown.

