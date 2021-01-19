Malone coach Tessier exits to work at Potsdam

Track and field relay

MALONE — Longtime Malone cross country and track and field coach Matt Tessier announced on Facebook his decision to join the Potsdam Central School District to teach health in February.

Malone, a traditional power in cross country and track and field, continued to win titles during Tessier’s 11 years with the program. In the abbreviated Fall I season, the Malone boys cross country team finished 6-1 and the girls were 5-2.

Tessier, while saying he “will forever love my Husky days,” also mentioned the change in districts places him less than a mile from his home in Potsdam and also very close to his mother’s home.

