The National Federation of High School Associations on Thursday gave the nation a first glimpse of what the future of high school sports may look like in the COVID-19 era.
The NFHS released documents containing guidance on how state associations can consider modifications to the NFHS rulebooks for different sports regarding the novel coronavirus.
The guidance from the NFHS is for state associations, such as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, to reference and consider whether any possible rules could be altered for the 2020-21 season.
In the documents provided for basketball and wrestling, the NFHS states:
“The modifications outlined in this document are meant to decrease potential exposure to respiratory droplets by encouraging social distancing, limiting participation in administrative tasks to essential personnel and allowing for appropriate protective equipment.”
The most notable suggested change for basketball is the elimination of the jump ball entirely, awarding the ball to the visiting team and alternating possessions for the throw in.
A coin toss would determine which team would be awarded the ball in overtime. The lead official would stand six feet away and bounce the ball to that player on a front court throw-in. The lead official would stand on the end line and bounce the ball to the free thrower.
Pregame protocols include limiting attendees to the referee and head coach of each team. The coaches should also stand on the center circle each side of the division line. All individuals should maintain a distance of six feet or greater at the center circle. There should not be handshakes prior to or following the contests.
Limit personnel on the benches to maintain six feet for social distancing and place the benches opposite to spectator seating. Additional chairs or rows may be added to observe social distancing. Always limit contact with players when substituting and anyone not on the floor during play should adhere to any required local or state face covering requirements.
The officials table should be placed sufficiently away from the sideline to allow more space for substitutions. Only seats for essential personnel at the table, such as scorebook keepers, statisticians, media and others.. All table personnel should adhere to any required local or state face covering requirements.
Considerations given to wrestlers include submitting to COVID-19 testing as part of your pre-participation physical, temperature taken before weigh-ins and showers taken afterward.
Showers taken after each round and fresh uniforms put on. Stagger weight classes, so not everyone is in chairs mat-side.
Wear masks off the mat when not competing and eliminate all handshakes pre- and post-match.
General considerations include having hand sanitizer and wipes available at the table and no one touching the score sheet except the scorer.
Wash stations or sanitizer at mat side and disinfecting mats prior to competition are also considerations.
There is also a suggestion to participate in and host smaller events, meaning more dual meets and smaller tournaments.
The NFHS states in the wrestling guidelines:
“This is not an exhaustive list and there might be additional steps in each school, city, and state to help prevent the spread of virus. Even when taking all precautions, there will still be risk of transmitting illnesses.
“Everyone should stay vigilant about the health of members of their teams. Lastly, the situation with Covid-19 is rapidly changing. These considerations may quickly become outdated. Please keep up with the latest from the CDC and other health officials in your state.”
