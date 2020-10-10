NORFOLK — Maddie Dinneen finished the 3.1-mile course in 20 minutes, 10 seconds to lead the Norwood-Norfolk girls cross country team to a 19-40 victory over Canton in the opening race of the Northern Athletic Conference season Saturday.
Dinneen finished 51 seconds ahead of teammate Sharon Colbert and Rachel Hewey was third for the Flyers. Canton was led by Julia Bessette, who finished fourth, and Grace McDonough, who was fifth.
The Golden Bears took three of the top four positions in the boys race but fell 29-30 to Norwood-Norfolk.
Nick Lyndaker won the boys race for Canton in 18:14, two seconds ahead of teammate Max Finley. Dom Fiacco finished third for the Flyers, who clinched the win by taking positions five through eight.
Dylan Perry finished in 18:34 to lead the Malone boys to a sweep of Tupper Lake and Brushton-Moira in Malone. Malone beat Tupper Lake 15-50 and both teams beat an incomplete Brushton-Moira squad.
Tye Royal finished second for the Huskies and Watson Chodat placed third.
Malone’s girls also enjoyed a sweep and was the only complete team at the event. Bethany Poirier led the girls team, finishing in 24:42, followed by teammate Adeline Chodat. Olivia Bobbie took third for Brushton-Moira and Reagan Fritts led Tupper Lake with a fourth-place finish.
GIRLS SOCCER
Evelyn Winters scored three goals, including the winner in the third minute of overtime, to lead Harrisville to victory in the West Division opener for both teams in DeKalb Junction.
Winters also assisted on the game-tying goal, scored by Torie Moore in the 71st minute.
The Demons led 3-1 early in the second half after two goals from Audri Tehonica and another from Hannah Gollinger.
Emma Showers finished with 10 saves as Morristown won a West Division game in Norfolk. Laurell Vinch scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute.
Chantel McCarthy scored the winning goal in the 55th minute to lead St. Lawrence Central in an East Division game in Madrid.
Rylee Daoust scored in the 40th minute for the Larries. Grace Plumley scored for Madrid-Waddington in the 70th minute.
Kendall LaMora finished with four saves as the Colts won an East Division game in South Colton.
Kaitlyn Houston scored in the 45th minute for the Colts and Abeni Payne, who assisted on Houston’s goal, scored in the 55th minute.
Chloe Champagne scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Bulldogs in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Olivia Cook also scored twice for Chateaugay while Lexie Jarvis added another goal.
Elizabeth Stalhammer scored for the Lumberjacks.
BOYS SOCCER
Avery Zenger assisted on two goals as the Panthers shut out the Colts in an East Division game in Parishville.
John Snell and Stuart Ayers scored in the first half for the Panthers and Peyton Snell added a goal in the second half. Caleb Knowles made one save for the shutout.
Matt Robinson scored on a penalty kick to give Madrid-Waddington a win in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Brody Van Buren also scored for Madrid-Waddington. Hayden Perkins scored for the Larries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.