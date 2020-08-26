The New York State Council of School Superintendents sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday asking that he reconsider his decision to allow low risk high school sports to practice and play and high risk sports to only practice come Sept. 21.
“We have struggled to reconcile why students in physical education classes must be 12 feet apart per reopening guidance, yet contact athletics and other activities that regularly bring athletes into close proximity are deemed safe at this time,” the letter read. “Additionally, the logistical challenges of school athletics during the pandemic and the initial re-opening of school such as transportation, locker rooms, spectators, personnel, remote learners, A/B hybrid scheduling, and other issues are too significant to undertake at this time without detracting from the primary goal of bringing students back to school safely.”
The NYSCOSS asked that athletics be postponed to Jan. 1.
n The New York State Public High School Athletic Association will hold another COVID-19 Task Force meeting later this week. In that meeting, they will be discussing the number of required practices student-athletes will need before participating in a scrimmage or contest, the maximum number of contests and games to be permitted during the season and the development of considerations for schools to utilize as interscholastic athletics to schools and communities.
Section 3 Executive Director, John Rathbun, tweeted out on Wednesday that the NYSPHSAA is working on a “Return to Interscholastic Athletics Document” and is waiting on additional guidance from the governor’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.