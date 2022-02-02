The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday it is working toward establishing a sixth classification for some sports that would result in a Class AAA division for the largest schools.
The organization made the announcement after the executive committee’s quarterly meeting in Saratoga Springs.
The NYSPHAA said that it has approved establishing criteria for the new classification for sports with 501 or more teams eligible to participate in the NYSPHAA state championships, starting in the 2023-24 school year. Sports affected would be baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer.
Currently, state classifications are AA, A, B, C and D.
The executive committee approved a timeline and criteria for the classification cut-off numbers for five-, four- and three-classification sports as well as two-division sports.
n Section 3 has postponed the Section 3 Class B, C and D indoor track and field sectional championships scheduled for Thursday at SRC Arena due to a winter storm scheduled to arrive in the state. The meet has been moved to Saturday at the same site. It is slated to start at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.