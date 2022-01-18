Times Staff Report
LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that it will follow state Department of Health guidelines for large-scale indoor events for two of its winter state tournaments this season, requiring attendees to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test.
The NYSPHAA said this requirement will apply for the state wrestling championships in Albany and the state boys basketball championships in Glens Falls. The wrestling finals are scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at MVP Arena in Albany. The boys basketball finals are slated for March 18-20 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Spectators, age 5 and older, as well as athletes and coaches must show proof of full vaccination at the turnstiles of each venue, the NYSPHAA said, or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event. Full vaccination is defined by the NYSDOH as having received the second mRNA vaccine shot, or a single Johnson & Johnson dose, at least 14 days prior to the start of each tournament. The NYSPHSAA said it is working with both venues to offer on-site testing and will release additional details when finalized.
NYSDOH guidance continues to require masks worn at all times inside the venues.
“As the governing body for interscholastic athletics in New York state, it is important that we adhere to NYSDOH guidelines that are in place for the health and safety of participants and fans,” said Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA’s Executive Director. “A year ago, hosting state championships was not possible. Thankfully, we now have the ability to provide participation opportunities for students under the direction of public health officials.”
Attendees age 5 and older at the NYSPHAA Competitive Cheerleading Championships on March 5 also will be required to show proof of full vaccination upon entry at the venue, the Rochester Institute of Technology. University policy does not allow for proof of a negative test with 400 or more attendees.
The same applies for the NYSPHAA Indoor Track and Field State Championships, scheduled for March 5 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, as set by New York City Parks and Recreation.
No such guidance has been announced for other winter state championships, including the girls hockey regional championships Feb. 11-12 at SUNY Canton, as well as the boys swimming and diving state championships March 4-5 at Ithaca College, the boys ice hockey championships March 12-13 at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo, the girls basketball championships March 18-20 at Hudson Valley Community College, the gymnastics championships March 5 at Kenmore West High School in Kenmore, and the bowling championships March 11 and 13 at AMF Strike-N-Spare Lanes in Syracuse.
Several state winter championships were not played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State basketball championships have not been staged since 2019.
