VERNONA — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association voted on several proposals involving swimming, gymnastics, golf and ice hockey during the second day of its annual summer meeting of the Central Committee on Wednesday at Turning Stone Resort.
The Central Committee approved Ithaca College as the site for the boys state swimming and diving championships from 2021-23. It also approved Kenmore West High School as host for the 2021 state girls gymnastics championships. A proposal to move the state boys golf championships up one week at Cornell University was voted down. The NYSPHSAA will now search for a new venue to host the championship during the usual weekend in June.
The committee voted down a proposal in ice hockey to follow National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) rules and play 17-minute periods. It also denied a proposal to increase the number of games in a season.
The committee also approved a proposal to allow athletes in grades 7 through 10 who are transferring to a new school to participate on the modified or junior varsity level during their period of ineligibility. Athletes in grades 11 and 12 are allowed only to practice during their ineligibility year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.