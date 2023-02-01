LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Committee during its quarterly meeting Wednesday approved the hosting of a girls flag football state championship in 2024.
The sport was also approved to follow the National Federation of State High Schools (NFHS) playing rules.
The NYSPHAA has received support from the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets in an effort to grow flag football in the state. Six of the state’s sections feature girls flag football teams. Neither Section 3 nor Section 10 are among them.
The NYPSHAA committee also approved four proposals in boys wrestling, including the use of NFHS weight classes beginning in the 2023-24 season.
