NYSPHAA adds state final for girls flag football

LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Executive Committee during its quarterly meeting Wednesday approved the hosting of a girls flag football state championship in 2024.

The sport was also approved to follow the National Federation of State High Schools (NFHS) playing rules.

