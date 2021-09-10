High school sports
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Friday its plans to hold all state high school championship events as scheduled and its protocol in the event a participating school should confirm a COVID-19 case that affects its team during postseason play.
The NYSPHAA said any member of a team who has tested positive will not be permitted to participate in the state regional or championship events until cleared by Department of Health officials and not be allowed to enter the venue.
Protocol requires that the school immediately notify the NYSPHSAA executive director of any confirmed positive case affecting the member of a team. The executive director will then notify the appropriate departments of health and the school will work with local county health departments to determine if it can continue participating in the tournament.
Game dates, times or event schedules will not be adjusted to accommodate the affected school, the NYSPHAA said. In the event a team or individual is not able to compete, the executive director will determine if there is time to invite a replacement to the tournament.
The NYSPHAA said pre-tournament banquets, ceremonies and gatherings will not take place in the 2021-22 school year and postgame events may be altered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.