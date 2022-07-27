Section 3 to recognize Frontier League athletes

Sports roundup

LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association concluded the 99th meeting of the Central Committee on Wednesday. The Committee voted on several key proposals important to the Association’s 787-member schools during the meeting.

Representatives of the 11 sections approved the sports of boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball and girls volleyball to begin competing in a sixth classification starting in the 2023-24 school year.

