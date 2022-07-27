LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association concluded the 99th meeting of the Central Committee on Wednesday. The Committee voted on several key proposals important to the Association’s 787-member schools during the meeting.
Representatives of the 11 sections approved the sports of boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball and girls volleyball to begin competing in a sixth classification starting in the 2023-24 school year.
On Tuesday, representatives of the 11 sections approved a change to the overtime procedure in the regular season and postseason for the sport of girls soccer.
Regular-season games will consist of two 40-minute halves with two 10-minute sudden victory overtimes.
Beginning with sectional play and continuing through the state tournament, overtimes will consist of two 15-minute sudden victory periods and, if still tied, penalty kicks.
The only exception to this would be in a state championship game where co-champions may be declared after the two sudden victory overtime periods.
In girls wrestling, there are currently three sections which have at least four programs committed to a girls-only wrestling team. Section VI is anticipating one more girls wrestling team to be formed, which will then give NYSPHSAA four sections with four programs to qualify as an emerging sport, and thus allow a committee to be formed.
