LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association decided to delay the falls sports season to Sept. 21 and cancel the fall state regionals and championship at the recommendation of the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force, which met for the third time on Thursday.
The NYSPHSAA also developed plans for a condensed season starting in January 2021 if athletics are prohibited for the remainder of 2020.
The officers of the NYSPHSAA also decided to waive the seven-day practice rule; maintain current practice requirements; encourage geographic scheduling for games and contests; and schools would have the option, if permitted by state officials, to offer off-season conditioning workouts.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
