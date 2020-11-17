The New York State Public High School Athletic Association alerted athletic directors Tuesday that the start of the high-risk winter sports season is being pushed back to Jan. 4.
It was originally set for Nov. 30 statewide, but Section 3 delayed all of its winter sports to Dec. 14.
Low- and moderate-risk sports in Section 3 are still on track to begin on Dec. 14.
High-risk winter sports include basketball, wrestling, volleyball, ice hockey and competitive cheerleading.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Department of Health still have ultimate authority in deciding whether high-risk winter sports can compete interscholastically. Those restrictions are set to last through Dec. 31, but could still extend past that date.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
