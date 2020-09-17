High school sports
LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the appointment of Julie Bergman as the association’s new president Thursday.
Bergman, from Hancock Central School, officially began her two-year position Sept. 1 and took over for Paul Harrica, a former Malone and Chateaugay administrator who had served as NYSPHSAA president since 2018.
The NYSPHSAA also announced new terms for Russell Barlett, superintendent of Tupper Lake, as first vice president and Tim Mullins from Bayport-Blue Point (Section 11) as second vice president. Harrica moves on to the role of past president for the next two years.
Bergman, who attended Binghamton High School, has worked in education for nearly 30 years. She is the principal at Hancock Central in Section 4.
