LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has unanimously voted to place a moratorium on the prohibition of hair decorations, until member schools can “adequately address this topic and concerns,” officials announced in a press release Tuesday.
“Our association has given the topic a significant amount of attention the past four months as a result of concerns brought to us by the membership,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said in a prepared statement. “As a membership-led organization, it is important to listen to the concerns of our schools and take action to ensure student-athletes are able to participate in a beneficial manner while the membership fully examines this rule.”
As a result of the NYSPHSAA’s vote, language will be added to the association’s jewelry rule. Hair adornments, including beads, can be worn, as long as they are secured and do not present a safety hazard, NYSPHSAA Director of Communications Chris Watson said in the press release.
The association’s jewelry rule, in place for more than 20 years, prohibits jewelry — permitting only hair restraints that control a competitor’s hair. The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has amended several national sport rules to allow hair adornments to be worn, according to Watson’s press release.
“In consultation with NYSPHSAA’s legal counsel, NYSPHSAA’s Executive Director and following the NFHS direction on hair adornments, we felt it was most appropriate to make this decision today on behalf of student-athletes,” said Julie Bergman, NYSPHSAA President.
