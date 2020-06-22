High school sports
The next New York State Public High School Athletic Association COVID-19 task force meeting will be held on June 30.
In a tweet, NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said that the meeting will focus on “discussing the potential recommendation of an online application to assist schools in monitoring and identifying signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”
In the previous meeting June 10, the task force recommended that teams closely monitor players for symptoms throughout summer workouts and keep a detailed log of any signs.
