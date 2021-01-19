With high-risk sports still not authorized by state officials, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association executive committee will meet virtually at 9 a.m. Feb. 3.
Of the agenda items up for discussion are the approvals of multiple venues for future state championships, the use of “cohort” numbers for NYSPHSAA classifications and specific issues brought by the individual sections.
In the document released by the NYSPHSAA previewing the executive meeting, it states that “At time of distribution of this report (January 15, 2021), authorization for high risk sports has not been provided by New York State officials. The following sports have been categorized as “high risk” by the New York State Department of Health: Basketball, Boys Lacrosse, Cheerleading, Football, Ice Hockey, Volleyball, Wrestling).”
n The New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the boys and girls basketball Federation Tournament will be canceled due to COVID-19. “Due to the continuing public health emergency related to COVID-19, the Federation Executive Board unanimously voted to cancel this year’s Federation Basketball Championships,” said Jim Foster, NYSFSSAA Executive Secretary.
