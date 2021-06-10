OGDENSBURG — Enduring a winless season in the toughest thing an athlete can experience.
OFA bowed out of the 2021 baseball season winless Tuesday losing an 8-2 decision to Potsdam in the Class B 4-5 seed game of the Section 10 Tournament.
OFA Coach Larry Mehaffy cited his team for their continued desire to compete and improve and for the young players showing excellent promise.
“I feel we were playing at the level of about the second week of a normal season. We showed lots or promise with our younger players. We finished with three eighth graders, four ninth graders, three sophomores and two juniors,” said Coach Mehaffy.
Congrats to our seniors Corbin Durham, Mitchel McCarthy and Dylan Moran who will be missed next year.
While OFA’s season ended Morristown and Edwards-Knox continued their campaigns in the Section 10 Class D bracket quarter-finals. Morristown downed Parishville-Hopkinton 5-4 and will visit Heuvelton in semi-final action and E-K advanced in an 8-3 win over Hermon-DeKalb and will visit second seeded Tupper Lake.
OFA’s Season Ends
Jake Glover struck out nine pitching the win for Potsdam which received clutch run-scoring singles from several players.
Greyden Griffin singled and doubled and Jack Canedy and Mike Vadas each singled twice. Mike Roda, Dylan Bates and Glover all added singles. Ryan Mitchell and Corbin Durham doubled and singled for OFA and Seth Sholette and Andy Mitchell each singled.
