OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Free Academy boys and girls lacrosse team both generated good depth in their offensive production in NAC action Friday but encountered divergent results.
The Boys continued concerted late season development in a 10-4 Senior Day win over Potsdam while the Lady Devils suffered a 15-6 loss at Lake Placid.
The OFA Boys (3-8) gained their third win of the season heading into Monday’s home with Plattsburgh while the Lady Devils finished the NAC season at 1-13.
BOYS WIN SENIOR GAME
OFA Coach Andrew Roddy honored a group of six seniors who have all proven themselves to be fierce competitors and excellent teammates before win over Potsdam where 10 players got involved in the scoring.
Eli Bullock, who plans to play at SUNY Potsdam next season passed out three assists, Keighan Sias who plans to study Biomedical Engineering at RIT, delivered one goal and one assist and Austin Jones, who plans to study Veterinary Technology at SUNY Canton, added an assist. Also recognized were: Trent Sargent who plans to major in Business at St. Lawrence University, Logan Horton who plans to work for a refrigeration and chiller company in Tennessee tallied one goal with a long rush out of the defense and team manager Colin Brabant who plans to study HVAC at SUNY Canton.
Friday’s win over Potsdam saw eighth grader Tegan Frederick score his first varsity hat trick with three goals, Chase Jacobs tally two goals with one assist and Drew Costello score twice off strong moves through heavy traffic. Theodore Hewko also scored and Trent Lovely and Dylan Irvine each passed out an assist in support of a stellar 14-save effort by goaltender Alex Worden.
Devin Green, Alex Baxter, Drew Talcott and Logan McCarger scored for Potsdam (0-9) and Bryan Dillon made nine saves in goal.
The team played really well today. We had a little roller coaster of a game but finished strong. Couldn’t ask for more on Senior Night,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy.
The win followed an encouraging showing in a 17-4 against NAC co-leader Salmon River where the Devils were privileged to part in a ceremony to honor the parent of a player who had passed away.
SALMON RIVER CEREMONY
“Tough game but we kept playing until the end. The fellas found out the true meaning of the game yesterday when Salmon asked us to help honor a kids father that had recently passed. It was the first time I’ve ever seen a traditional face off done before and all of us lined up to give our condolences to the family. A lot of them saw the bigger picture of the game and were thankful salmon made us apart of it,” said Coach Roddy.
Carey Terrance scored six goals lead Salmon River into a share of first place with Canton. Alex Worden turned in a strong 13-save effort in the OFA goal and Chase Jacobs, Dylan Irvine and Keighan Sias all scored single goals and Drew Costello passed out an assist.
In one other NAC boys lacrosse game Canton downed St. Lawrence Central 11-7.
Canton 11 - SLC 7: Nolan Bombard paced the 10-1 Bears with four goals and an assist, while Aiden House added three goals. Charlie Grandaw chipped in two goals and an assist, while Dan Mahoney scored once and passed out four assists.
MERZ SCORES HAT TRICK
OFA senior Paige Merz, who will play NCAA Division II lacrosse as a scholarship player at Felician University next season, scored a three-goal hat trick in her final regular season game for OFA. Paige Larock scored twice, Brinley Frederick netted a single goal and Audrey Harrington and Jaedyn Awan each passed out assists in support of a strong goaltending effort by Ellie Foster.
Olivia Ferebee continued to lead a potent transition-oriented Lake Placid (5-6) offense with six goals and Sydney Donn and Preston Riley each netted three goals. Phoebe Peer also scored and Morgan Olsen added an assist.
In other girls lacrosse action on Friday Massena downed Heuvelton 17-14 and Salmon River outscored Canton 14-12 in a showdown for the NAC title.
