OGDENSBURG — In the closing minutes of Ogdensburg Free Academy’s final NAC Boys Lacrosse game of the NAC season, against Plattsburgh High School, senior defender Austin Jones muscled his way to position inside and fired his first goal of the season into the net.
His teammates swarmed all over him as if he had scored the winning goal in the Section 10 Championship game. As it was it completed the scoring of a 13-4 OFA (4-8) win over the Hornets and completed a very encouraging final two weeks of the season for Coach Andrew Roddy’s team which will travel to Massena on Saturday for an 11 a.m. in the 4-5 seed game.
“The guys really wanted to get AJ his first goal and they were so happy when he did it. We played very well today and we are definitely a much better team than we were a few weeks ago,” said Coach Roddy.
“The improvement has come from hard work in practice. We have been able to correct mistakes and now we are excited to be going to Massena. We had a tough loss to them in the final seconds but the guys have proven that we can play with them.”
OFA opened a 5-2 first quarter lead and pulled away with a 7-1 run over the middle quarters.
Eleven players contributed to the offense led by four goals and one assist from senior Eli Bullock in his final game on the OFA turf and Drew Costello who gained a decided edge in draws. Tegan Frederick delivered two goals and two assists operating in heavy traffic in the attacking zone.
“We have really improved lot and we are playing together very well,” said Bullock who will play at the college level for SUNY Potsdam next season.
Jones, Keighan Sias and Trent Lovely all scored single goals, Dylan Irvine and Chase Jacobs passed out two assists and Brady Bullock, Holden Woods and Theodore Hewko each passed out one assist.
Kai Birtz tallied one goal with one assist for Plattsburgh and Preston Daniels, Jackson Kain and Jake Kennedy each tallied one goal.
