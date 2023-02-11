The OFA and Heuvelton Girls and the Madrid-Waddington Boys won their division finals in Thursday’s NAC Basketball action.
Lady Blue Devils bounced back from tough losses to Malone and Massena to down Potsdam 51-46 in what was a preview of next week’s Section 10 Class B semi-finals. Another Central division game saw Gouverneur best Salmon River 62-33 in a preview of the other semi-final match.
In the NAC West Heuvelton (5-5 West) ended a five-game losing streak with a 63-53 victory over Harrisville and Edwards-Knox (6-4 West) downed Hermon-DeKalb (5-5) 43-38 to take second place behind undefeated Hammond.
In NAC East Boys Basketball action Madrid-Waddington cruise past St. Regis Falls.
GIRLS GAMES
E-K 43 - H-D 38 OT: Kiana Hogle buried three 3-pointers in a 15 point outing and Cameryn Huckle tallied 13 points to lead the Cougars who outscored the Demons 9-4 in overtime.
“Both teams played tough defense they made their free throws in overtime,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
Lily Lottie delivered eight points in the win followed by: Addison Foster (3), Kayleigh Allen (3) and Clarissa Beach (1).
Olivia Simser connected for three 3’s leading H-D with 11 points and Jayla O’Donnell netted seven. Hailey Brabaw and Hannah Coller each scored six points, Aaliayah O’Donnell added five and Ellie McQuade chipped in three.
Heuvelton 63 - Harrisville 53: Rylin McAllister delivered 24 points with eight 3-pointers, nine assists and six steals and Raya McGaw tallied 10 points with four assists to lead the Bulldogs past a fiesty Harrisville (0-10 West) squad, led by 21 ponts from Violet Atkinson and 19 from Isabelle Miller, which scored 36 points in the second half.
“We are back in the win column. After that five-game skid it was a much needed victory,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
Lily Brossoit fashioned a nice contributions with 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, Ashley Weston contributed five rebounds and 3 assists, Lakan Martin tallied 4 points and Kerrigan Doyle netted 5.
Meghan Kackison and Naveah LaPlatney delivered seven and six points for Harrisville.
OFA 51 - Potsdam 46: The Devils opened a 37-26 lead after three quarters but had to fend off a 20-14 Potsdam rally in the fourth quarter.
“Potsdam made it a tough one. They played super aggressive and our girls pulled a win together. We struggled to finish on the inside but we converted on the foul line 26-16,” said OFA Coach Shannon LaFave.
“We have some stuff we need to work on before we see them again next week.”
Amya LaFlair (4 steals) went 8-10 from the free throw line in the second half on her way to a game-high 23 points and Abby Raven delivered an 11-point, 13 rebound double-double. Jaedyn Awan also grabbed 13 rebounds while scoring six points and Olivia Merrill finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Audrey Harradine chipped in with four assists.
Salwa Hmyene and Emma Brosell led the Stoners with 18 and 11 points and came through with 10 and seven in the fourth quarter. Tai Burks-Carista dropped in nine points.
Gouverneur 62 - SR 33: The 18-1 Lady Wildcats finished the NAC Central season at 13-1 using a balanced offense led by Meredith Bush with 13 points, Caitlin Storie with 10 points, Courtney Forsythe with nine and Rylan Martin-McIntyre with seven.
Other scoring came from: Chloe Smith (6), Addy Conklin (2), Elizabeth Riutta (5), Lia Canell (6), Raegen Devlin (2). Takai Tabor led Salmon River with 10 points.
BOYS GAME
M-W 81 - St. Regis Falls 40: The Jackets (8-6 NAC, 12-8) erupted for a 37-point second quarter and hit 12 3-pointers on the night. Kaden Kingston scored all 13 of his points in the second quarter and Troy Peck scored a game-high 19 points with 10 in the second quarter. Other scoring came from: Jack Bailey (8), Aaron Putman (2), Tristen Cuthbert (5), Aiden Arquiett (8), Trevor Saucier (6) and Joe White (2).
Pete Arcadi and Landin Cox combined for 18 and 14 points for St. Regis Falls.
