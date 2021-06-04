OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Free Academy Girls Softball team wrapped up NAC Central Division play at 8-6 and looked ahead toward the Section 10 Class playoffs on a heavy hitting note on Wednesday outscoring Gouverneur 11-8. Other Central Division action saw St. Lawrence Central down Potsdam 23-5 and Massena defeat Salmon River 8-1.
Three-run bursts in the second, fourth and fifth innings carried the Devils who received a strong pitching effort from Riley Hough who rapped a homerun and a single. Other strong hitting efforts were a triple, a double and a single by Emma LeBeau, three singles and a double from Emily Farrell and Gabrielle Morley and Paige Pinkerton with three hits.
“We hit the ball well today. Emma LeBeau had 4 hits and hit the ball hard in each at bat. Emily Farrand also had 4 hits and scored 3 times. Riley had 2 hits including a home run and Paige Pinkerton had great at bats her last 3 times up. We Played our best softball in the last 4 innings. Riley Hough pitched fantastic and we made plays behind her. Emily Farrand made a diving catch at short and Abby Raven made a great catch on a line drive to her backhand side,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
Elizabeth Riutta and Cierra Besaw singled three times for the Wildcats and Lia Cannel and Shantall Sweet each added two hits.
