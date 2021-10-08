Swimming against the best the Northern Conference brought out the best for OFA in the Oct. 1 112-58 loss to Canton which continued to tack on wins to the epic 100-plus winning streak for the Golden Bear program.
The Golden Bears won every race and posted several 1-2 finishes.
The Bears featured five swimmers who were involved in four first places Alexis Stuntz (200 Fs, 100 Fs, 200 Fs Relay, 400 Fs Relay), Skyler Sanderson (200 IM, 100 Bf, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Fs Relay), Maya Thomas (50 Fs, 500 Fs, 400 Fs Relay, 200 Medley Relay), Kaitlyn Redfern (100 Fs, 100 Bs, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Fs Relay).
OFA individual second places came from: Hannah Powers (50 Fs), Myah Myers (100 Butterfly, 500 Fs) and Katherine Barkley (100 Fs). Second place relay swims came from: Katherine Barkley, Grace Shea and Myrah Myers and Hannan Powers in the 200 Medley and Barkley, Taylor Dashnaw, Powers and Myers in the 200 Freestyle event.
Katherine Barkley’s 1:01.74 time in the 100 Freestyle moved her into third place in the Section 10 leaderboard and the 200 Freestyle Relay unit of Barkley, Powers, Dashnaw and Myers also stands third 300th of a second behind Canton.
Heading the OFA prs was the medley relay team by three seconds, Annabelle Lovely taking 14 seconds off in the 200 freestyle, Taylor Dashnaw took three seconds off of her 200 IM best and Bailey Friot took three seconds off in the 500 freestyle.
“We had a lot of PR’s and a lot of growth shown in these girls. Super proud of them as their hard work in the pool is for sure showing in the meets,” said OFA Coach Andee West.
Canton - 112 - OFA 58.
200 Medley Relay: Canton (Stuntz, Redfern, Thomas, Sanderson 2:07.47, OFA (Barkley, Shea, Myers, Powers) 2:12.98. 200 Freestyle: Alexis Stuntz (C) 2:16.83, Marilisa Salvi-Miguel (C) 2:28.04, 200 Individual Medley: Skyler Sanderson (C) 2:39.93, Carmen Mussen (C) 3:01.37, 50 Freestyle: Maya Thomas 28.17 (1 2) Hannah Powers 29.00,100 Butterfly: Skyler Sanderson 1:18.80, Myah Myers 1:13.53, 100 Freestyle: Kaitlyn Redfern 1:04.12, Katherine Barkley 1:01.74. 500 Freestyle: Maya Thomas 6:09.67 (1 3), Marilisa Salvi-Miguel (C) 6:37.26 (2 11 5 4), 200 Freestyle Relay: Canton (Sanderson, Logan, Alguire, Redfern ) 1:57.42, OFA (Barkley, Dashnaw, Powers, Myers) 1:57.45, 100 Backstroke: Alexis Stuntz 1:09.91, Baylee Wilson (C) 1:17.69. 100 Breaststroke: Kaitlyn Redfern (C) 1:22.12, Olivia Logan (C) 1:25.14 , 400 Freestyle Relay: Canton (Thomas, Salvi-Miguel, Alguire, Stuntz), 4:26.20, Canton (Jordan, Tupper, Berg, Colello) 5:18.71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.