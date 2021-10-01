FORT COVINGTON — The Filthy Fun Mud Run at Salmon River Central proved to be a very enjoyable day for members of the OFA Cross Country program on Sept. 25.
The Blue Devils entered only three varsity runners but the girls and boys modified team continued to show outstanding potential for the future with first and third place finishes under Coach Diane Jeneault.
The OFA Modified Girls placed first as the only complete team and the Modified Boys placed third in a close race with 28 points behind Massena at 21 and Malone at 23.
The OFA Varsity runners were Emma Murray and Kendall Honeywell who placed 24th and 25th in the Girls 5K and Matt Goolden who placed 24th in the Boys 5K.
Nicolas Record led the Boys 5K in 18:09.42 and led Peru to the team title. Gouverneur’s Rikki Griffith (22:17.87) and Meredith Bush (22:40.13) ran 1-2 leading the Lady Wildcats to the team title.
In the Girls 1.5 K race Ella Chilton of Gouverneur led the way in 12:47.05 followed by the OFA Modified Girls duo of Marie Compo (14:18.12) and Evelyn Davis (14:54.90). The final OFA runners placed sixth through 10th in a span of two minutes: Annabell Curtis, Kaitlyn Finley, Delia Payne, Maeve Putman and Josie Kelley.
Jaxton Skelly led the OFA Modified Boys team with third place finish in the 1.5K race. Other OFA finishes were Jace Havens, Brody Premo, Payden Merz, Carson Murray and Jackson Duprey ran 14th through 18th and Patrick Beaulieu took 20th.
