OGDENSBURG — The 2021-22 fall sports season online registration/sign-ups at Ogdensburg Free Academy have been open since June 8 and will close Wednesday, Sept. 1.
It is very important that parents register/sign-up your child(ren) during this time frame. Any student-athlete entering grades 7-12, who wishes to participate on an athletic team this coming sports season, is invited to register.
The first day of practice for all varsity and JV teams is Aug. 23 and modified teams will begin practice on Aug. 30.
Below, are the sports/levels offered in the fall: varsity cheerleading; varsity and modified cross-country for boys and girls; varsity, JV and modified football; varsity, JV modified for boys and girls soccer; modified and varsity girls swimming; and varsity, JV and modified girls soccer.
