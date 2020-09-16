OSWEGO — Despite gaining approval from the Governor’s office, the state, Section 3 and each affiliated league, the Oswego County athletic directors have been left scrambling to determine the fate of fall sports within their respective districts due to COVID-19 and related concerns.
Central Square, Mexico, Phoenix, Pulaski, and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown had all confirmed plans to move forward with low and moderate risk fall sports as of Wednesday afternoon, while Sandy Creek reversed course and opted to delay its fall sports season to spring 2021, according to an announcement posted to the district social media sites. Sandy Creek athletic director Mike Stevens had stated Tuesday the district planned to move forward with fall sports but was sorting through the logistics.
Fulton City School District reportedly voted not to participate this fall at a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, thus far joining Sandy Creek as the only county schools opting not to play this fall. Fulton superintendent Brian Pulvino and athletic director Christopher Ells did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
The Oswego City School District Board of Education plans to meet Friday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the possibilty of moving forward with fall sports, which will be live-streamed at YouTube.com/WBUCNY.
The board met for about three hours Tuesday night before voting to take more time to discuss, according to a school press release, and superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III presented the various safety regulations and budgetary issues to be sorted out while emphasizing the importance of athletics within the district.
The participating teams can begin practice as early as Monday while schedules, travel plans, safety guidelines, and a host of other details are still set to be addressed.
“We look forward to the opportunity to give our student-athletes the chance to play the sports they love, they haven’t done it in so long,” said Phoenix athletic director, John Jeffries. “We’re extremely excited and just want to make sure we’re doing things as safely as we possibly can to make sure our kids are given that great experience.”
He added: “There’s always that social, mental, and emotional health aspect of it, just getting kids around each other and doing it as safely as possible. That was a big part of it for us, the overall health and wellness of our kids.”
The Section 3 executive committee approved the low-moderate risk sports to play following a meeting last Friday where votes were tallied and surveys from each member district were considered. In all, 58 percent of the districts within Section 3 indicated they were ready to begin fall sports next week while 42 percent requested a delay of all sports to January.
Sports classified as high-risk for spreading the virus — football, volleyball and competitive cheer — had already been postponed by the state to a split-spring season tentatively scheduled to begin March 1.
The low-moderate risk fall sports model had previously been given the green light by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and the state governor’s office last month.
Throughout the past week, administrators within the Frontier League, Onondaga High School League, and Salt City Athletic Conference all met to determine the course of action for their respective leagues. All three, which contain teams from Oswego County, have opted to move forward although some member school districts have opted not to play and others could still follow.
“It was a close vote, and in my opinion, it was the right vote, because it still gives schools the option to play now or if they choose to, go to March,” said Central Square athletic director, Jim Drancsak, who is a member of the Section 3 executive committee. “To this point, we’re just hopeful. It has been long enough, and we know everybody’s pain, but safety does have to be first, so it gives schools the options. Hopefully, there are no spikes and the kids get a season.”
For districts that plan to move forward this fall, several obstacles remain on the path to play. League schedules will need to be reshuffled once all schools announce their intentions, travel arrangements could become an issue, especially for districts facing budgetary restraints amid the pandemic.
Weather conditions and available daylight are other hurdles to overcome for area programs as the season progresses into late fall. All sectional and state competitions have been cancelled for the fall and teams are likely to experience a limited schedule consisting of close-aligned geographical opponents.
Games will look notably different with several COVID-19 regulations anticipated. Athletic directors will be tasked with contact tracing, screening participants and limited spectators, setting indicators on the premises to avoid close interaction, just to name a few. Schools anticipate only two spectators per athlete allowed on site.
Players in area leagues are also expected to be required to wear face coverings while competing, and benches will be extended to allow for social distancing.
“I’m scratching my head a lot and we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to follow all these mandates,” Stevens said Tuesday before Sandy Creek reversed course. “We have a lot of work to do to be able to do this properly.”
The Oswego County athletic directors from participating schools described the feedback from the athletics programs and overall community as overwhelmingly positive, with most indicating they are happy to see athletics opportunities return, even in a limited fashion compared to traditional years.
“There has been a great deal of effort and time put into plans to participate in athletics following COVID-19 protocols the last few months,” said Mexico athletic director, Andrew Gates. “It truly has been a whirlwind assisting with the re-opening to learning in-person plans and now starting to plan for the return to athletics. It is my hope that we all continue to be safe and we have a very successful fall season.”
