OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District Board of Education narrowly voted to approve moving forward with low and moderate risk fall sports for high school varsity teams at a virtual meeting Friday afternoon.
Oswego superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III recommended the motion to participate in the state and Section 3-approved fall sports for varsity teams only — soccer, cross country, tennis and golf — and the board voted 4-3 in favor of playing this fall.
Other options considered were hosting fall sports for all levels or opting out of the fall season entirely and moving to ‘Fall season II,’ to begin in March due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I’m recommending to the board that we consider just doing the varsity sports, I know that some of our older students really want that last year of trying to play fall sports, and I agree, and if we can try make it so that varsity sports can happen, I think that would be a good idea,” Calvin III said before votes were collected.
“It keeps the costs a little bit more manageable by just doing varsity, and also for health and safety, this helps us by reducing some of the safety concerns in terms of number of people that we try to manage.”
Calvin III said that practices will begin Wednesday, two days after the earliest possible start date, to allow extra time for player registration and safety planning.
The vote was conducted after more than an hour of discussion from the board that ranged from student and community safety concerns, transportation and budgetary logistics, the viability of scheduling for each potential fall season option, the various safety regulations, and a host of other related topics.
The board will discuss the possibility of limiting or barring spectators and filling the boys head soccer coaching vacancy at its next meeting. They had previously met for three hours Tuesday night with much of the discussion centered around fall sports possibilities.
Oswego will join Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Central Square, Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski as Oswego County districts that plan to begin fall sports for at least varsity teams next week. Fulton and Sandy Creek have each opted out and postponed the approved seasons to Fall II in March along with more than 20 schools in Section 3.
