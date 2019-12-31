High school sports
WATERTOWN — Ryan Peters registered 19 points as the Watertown boys basketball team routed Fowler, 69-49, in a nonleague game Monday.
Marlon Hinds-Ventour added 17 points and Kevin Harp posted 15 for the Cyclones (4-3). Jaylen Brantley led the Falcons (1-4) with 15 points.
n Keyon Johnson’s 17 points helped Oswego beat Indian River, 75-74, in overtime. Sammy Angelo scored a game-high 29 points for the Warriors (1-3).
n In other boys action, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill beat South Jefferson, 58-29.
n Isabella Davis collected 16 points, but the Indian River girls basketball team was edged, 54-53, by Ithaca in the consolation game of the More Than a Game Tournament on Sunday at SRC Arena in Syracuse. LaKaiya Butcher scored 13 points for the Warriors (3-4).
