Potsdam, which did not hall a presentation ceremony last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, plans to hold the 2021 ceremonies Sept. 10-11.
Those being inducted are athletes Tom Caruso (1962-66), Craig Conroy (1986-89), John Kmack (1984-88), Pat Rishe (1984-88), Omri Ayalon (1997-2001), Shelly Moerschell (2000-03), Elizabeth Bennett (2000-04), Dan Prahl (2003-06), Kristin Shumway (2003-06) and Kayla Maguire (2006-09); coaches Sarah Casey Fiacco and Jim Allott; and the 2000-01 boys outdoor track and field, 2007-08 and 2008-09 girls soccer, 2008-09 girls hockey and 2008-09 girls lacrosse teams.
Potsdam will also recognize Gavin Regan for his contributions to Potsdam athletics. The Gertie LaBaff Memorial Award will go to Martin’s Garage.
The ceremony is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 with a golf outing at the Potsdam Town and Country Club. The Potsdam Elks Lodge will host cocktails and appetizers starting at 5:30 p.m. The induction ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 11. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Potsdam’s football game against Ogdensburg Free Academy. Inductees, families and friends can view the Hall of Fame wall in the gym hallway at 12:30 p.m.
Inductees are asked to email their address to potsdamhof@gmail.com to receive a formal invitation.
