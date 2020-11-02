PULASKI — The Pulaski Academy and Central Schools District called off the remainder of its varsity and modified fall sports seasons due to a positive COVID-19 test in the district.
Superintendent Tom Jennings announced Friday in a letter posted to the school website that a staff member at the Pulaski Middle-High School tested positive for the coronavirus and unveiled plans the next day to temporarily shift to all remote learning due to the number of staff required to quarantine.
Pulaski athletic director Jim Karcz confirmed Monday that the district would not make up fall sports events scheduled before Nov. 12 when in-person instruction is slated to resume, which officially ends the fall campaign for the varsity cross country, girls tennis, and girls soccer teams. All remaining modified events were also canceled.
Karcz said that the decision came down to the window of available time in outdoor fall sports being elapsed due to weather and league date parameters.
“I cannot thank our coaches enough for their commitment to our student athletes and their ability to shift with the daily changes,” Karcz stated of the fall sports season in an email.
“Our Board of Education and superintendent Tom Jennings allowed us to develop a plan and execute it safely to provide competition during an unprecedented pandemic,” he continued. “Parents and staff were accommodating and supportive with our streamlined approach that fit the safety guidance. Every student athlete deserves their window for competing, memories, and a senior send-off. Our school community came together to provide it to our student athletes, and we are so proud and grateful that we could.”
The boys and girls varsity cross country teams were scheduled to wrap up their respective seasons by hosting Hannibal on Wednesday, while the girls tennis team would have completed its campaign against Bishop Grimes on Oct. 31.
The girls soccer team had three games remaining on its season schedule: Nov. 4 against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Nov. 7 against Bishop Ludden, and Nov. 9 versus Jordan-Elbridge.
OSWEGO BOYS SOCCER TO FINISH
Entering the week, the Oswego varsity boys soccer team had plans to play its final scheduled game of the fall season on Nov. 12 at East-Syracuse Minoa after it completes its recent quarantine requirements.
The team was ordered to quarantine by the Onondaga and Oswego County health departments on Oct. 27 following a positive COVID-19 test from a Baldwinsville player just days after the two teams played on Oct. 24.
The Buccaneers’ season was paused and while athletic director Rhonda Bullard confirmed that there are no plans to make up the three games lost during the team’s mandatory quarantine period — Oct. 29 against Jamesville-DeWitt, Nov. 4 at Auburn, and Nov. 6 against Central Square — the Buccaneers would play its final outing on the slate if it is given clearance by health officials.
