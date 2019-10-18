Steady rain forced North Athletic Conference schools to call off nearly all of the scheduled soccer games for Thursday.
As of early Thursday afternoon, all but one of the scheduled boys soccer games were rescheduled for Friday or Saturday.
The lone NAC girls soccer game and swimming meet slated for Thursday were also rescheduled.
Only Lisbon’s nonleague boys game at Gouverneur remains on the Section 10 schedule.
The rescheduled games are as follows:
Boys games featuring Parishville-Hopkinton at Chateaugay, Hermon-DeKalb at Hammond and Potsdam at Malone have been moved to 4 p.m. Friday. Norwood-Norfolk’s game at Colton-Pierrepont and St. Lawrence Central’s game at Brushton-Moira have been moved to Saturday. Norwood-Norfolk and Colton-Pierrepont are scheduled for 11 a.m. and St. Lawrence and Brushton-Moira slated for noon.
Salmon River’s boys game at Canton is rescheduled for 4 p.m. Monday. Morristown at Harrisville’s boys game was also postponed.
There has been no announced makeup date for the girls soccer game between Harrisville and host Morristown.
Malone’s swimming meet at Salmon River has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
LISBON 7, GOUVERNEUR 0
Karter Jordan scored three goals to lead the Golden Knights over the Wildcats (0-13 overall) in a nonleague game.
Jack LaRock added two goals for the Golden Knights (14-0). Storm Walker and Teagan Jordan also scored for Lisbon. Hayden McBath made two saves and Sully Rumble added seven for the shutout.
BEAVER RIVER 4, SANDY CREEK/PULASKI 0
Zach Mast and Lincoln Becker and posted a goal and an assist as the Beavers blanked the Comets in a Frontier League “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Sasha Birk and Andrew Walseman each added goals for Beaver River (7-7, 6-7).
T.J. Reff made 11 saves for Sandy Creek/Pulaski (1-13, 1-12).
SOUTH LEWIS 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
The division champion Falcons (14-2, 13-2) edged the Vikings (10-6, 9-6) in a “C” Division game played in Clayton.
GIRLS SOCCER
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Rylee Dombach, Shannon Corbett and Sarah Corbett each scored a goal as the Vikings topped the Falcons in a “C” Division game at Turin.
Kennady Amo assisted on all three goals for Thousand Islands (7-6-1, 7-5-1) and goalie Delaney Wiley made four saves. Zoey Hunziker made 14 stops for South Lewis (0-14-1, 0-13-1).
LOWVILLE 3, ADIRONDACK 0
Hannah Freeman’s two goals helped the Red Raiders to a nonleague victory over the Wildcats in Lowville.
Sara Wood added a second-half goal for Lowville (13-2-1).
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Grace Franklin scored 15 points to lead Canton to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-19 win over the Yellowjackets in an NAC West Division match in Madrid.
Kelsea Whittier supplied 21 assists for Canton (7-4, 2-3), and Gretchen Warner and Sydney Lorenc each produced eight kills.
Marissa Hawkins led the Yellowjackets (3-9, 2-4) with 25 digs.
MASSENA 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Jayden Cartier scored six points, including four aces, for Brushton-Moira (0-14, 0-8) in a 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 loss to the Red Raiders (9-3, 6-2) in an East Division match at Massena.
SALMON RIVER 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Kyle Smoke scored 10 points and added six assists to lead the Shamrocks to a 25-10, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of Tupper Lake (4-9, 2-6) in an East Division match at Fort Covington.
Tyana Benedict scored nine points for Salmon River (9-4, 6-2).
GIRLS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE 70, BEAVER RIVER 32
Five Red Raiders were triple-winners as they earned a nonleague victory over the Beavers in Lowville.
Shelby Law, Grace Myers, Peyton Myers, Meredith Lovenduski and Delaney Bergen each won three events for Lowville (9-2).
Emma Dicob met the state qualifying standard in the diving event with 443.10 points for Beaver River (2-9).
