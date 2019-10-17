Steady rain forced North Athletic Conference schools to call off nearly all of the scheduled soccer games for Thursday.
As of early Thursday afternoon, all but one of the scheduled boys soccer games were rescheduled for Friday or Saturday.
The lone NAC girls soccer game and swimming meet slated for Thursday were also rescheduled.
Only Lisbon’s nonleague boys game at Gouverneur remains on the Section 10 schedule.
The rescheduled games are as follows:
Boys games featuring Parishville-Hopkinton at Chateaugay, Hermon-DeKalb at Hammond and Potsdam at Malone have been moved to 4 p.m. Friday. Norwood-Norfolk’s game at Colton-Pierrepont and St. Lawrence Central’s game at Brushton-Moira have been moved to Saturday. Norwood-Norfolk and Colton-Pierrepont are scheduled for 11 a.m. and St. Lawrence and Brushton-Moira slated for noon.
Salmon River’s boys game at Canton is rescheduled for 4 p.m. Monday. Morristown at Harrisville’s boys game was also postponed.
There has been no announced makeup date for the girls soccer game between Harrisville and host Morristown.
Malone’s swimming meet at Salmon River has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.