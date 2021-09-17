Sackets Harbor held its annual athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday night, honoring five former athletes and the 1958 boys basketball team.
Former athletes enshrined were John Brown, Kenneth Cring, Eric Constance, Jackson Knowlton and Samantha Allen Robbins.
