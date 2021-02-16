HARRISVILLE — Nate Schmitt broke a Harrisville school record for most points in a game by scoring 43 as the Pirates defeated South Lewis, 74-65, on Tuesday in a boys basketball game.
The previous record of 41 points was held by Marty Buckingham.
Schmitt totaled 17 field goals and nine free throws for Harrisville (2-0).
Ian Anderson led the Falcons (1-1) with 34 points and he finished with eight 3-pointers.
LOWVILLE 69, BEAVER RIVER 39
Gavin Macaulay scored 28 points as the Red Raiders cruised past the Beavers in their season opener in Beaver Falls.
Among his team-leading total, Macaulay finished with five 3-pointers while Aidan Zehr scored 10 points for Lowville (1-0).
Lincoln Becker led the Beavers (0-2) with 18 points.
