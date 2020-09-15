After a six-month absence Section 10 sports is officially back.
The news was made official late Tuesday afternoon after a meeting with school officials that both soccer and cross country will be able to start practicing Monday. Swimming will be moved to the same spring season as football and volleyball because four area pools had work done over the summer and have not been able to be cleared yet because health officials have been busy with COVID-19 issues.
After a week of varsity practices, a determination will be made about when junior varsity and modified programs can begin.
The last athletic event featuring a Section 10 team was Madrid-Waddington’s boys basketball team defeating Section 7’s Moriah 68-52 back on March 11 in an opening-round game of the state Class C playoffs.
“The 24 school districts in Section X made a collective decision to move forward with an abbreviated fall sports season starting as early as September 21st,” Section 10 executive director Carl Normandin said in an email to area athletic directors and coaches. “In accordance with NYSDOH guidance (Interim COVID-19 Guidance for Sports and Recreation), the ability to participate in sports and recreation activities is determined by a combination of the risk for COVID-19 transmission (1) inherent in the sport or recreation activity itself and (2) associated with the “type of play” (e.g. individual practice vs. game). Sports and recreation activities are categorized by NYSDOH as “low” risk, “moderate” risk, and “high” risk.
Per Governor Cuomo’s orders, districts are authorized to play low or moderate risk sports only at this time. This will include the sports of soccer and cross country for the Fall 2020 season. Junior varsity and modified teams will be considered one week after the varsity start up. High risk sports such as football, volleyball, and spirit cheer will be considered for a make-up season in the spring.
Swimming is considered low risk, but due to logistical concerns the girls’ season will move from the fall to the spring. All athletes will be subject to comply with NYSPHAA health and safety guidelines, which are posted on the NYSPHAA website.”
