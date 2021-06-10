Times Staff Report
CANTON — The Section 10 baseball and softball playoffs started Tuesday and for the first time all school year athletes, coaches and officials did not have to wear masks nor were there COVID-19 restrictions on how many spectators could attend. Spectators also did not have to wear masks.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently released official guidance that gave schools the option to allow staff and students not to wear masks while outside.
All schools had either restricted or limited spectators at events this season. Some schools allowed only two people per athlete to attend.
“With the weather getting warmer, we’re all glad to be able to get rid of masks during games,” said Section 10 Executive Director Carl Normandin.
