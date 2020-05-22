LATHAM — Two men from Section 10, executive director Carl Normandin and retired official Edward Goetz, will be inducted into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.
The NYSPHSAA Hall of Fame Class, which also includes Diane Chapman (coach, Section 8), Sharon Sarsen (coach, Section 1), Karen (O’Connor) Self (athlete, Section 1) and Marie Terc (official, Section 8) will be inducted July 29 at 6 p.m. at High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid.
Normandin, who has been Section 10’s executive director since 2001, is considered to be one of the most respected administrators in the state.
He successfully developed section leadership summits and academies, centralized locations for Athletic Placement Process (APP) testing, developed a plan for regional schedules, and currently coordinates all sectional competition and teaches all coaching courses in the section.
Prior to serving as executive director, Normandin was a physical education teacher, department chair and athletic coordinator at Salmon River, following a tenure as athletic director at Our Lady of Pompei School/Northside Junior High School in Syracuse.
He was also an adjunct professor at the SUNY Cortland where he taught adapted physical education courses and outdoor adventure programming. He has coached various high school sports during his professional career that followed an outstanding career as a soccer and track athlete both at Sharon Springs High School (Section 2), SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Cortland.
The Potsdam resident earned an associate’s degree at SUNY Cobleskill, then a bachelor’s and a master’s at SUNY Cortland, and a certificate of advanced study from SUNY Plattsburgh. He was recognized by the New York State Athletic Administrators Association with the Citation of Merit and the Apple Appreciation Award.
Normandin is a USCA National Marathon Canoe/Kayak Champion, a member of the U.S. World Marathon Canoeing Team, and a NYCRA & USCA Canoeist of the Year honoree.
Born in Richmond, Va., Normandin has served NYSPHSAA in many capacities, including as a member of the Championship Advisory Committee, Structure and Review Committee, Appeals Committee, and is currently the Girls Ice Hockey State Coordinator.
Goetz, who lives in Saranac Lake, has refereed football and girls basketball for a combined 68 seasons dating back to 1977.
In a long career that has seen him also officiate the same two sports at the collegiate level for decades, Goetz was known to be the benchmark for excellence in football and basketball across the state. On 13 occasions, he was selected to officiate in the NYSPHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament and, three of those years, he advanced to officiate the New York State Federation Tournament.
He served as a girls basketball official for 35 years before retiring in 2012 and was selected as the Section 10 Official of the Year five times during that span. His contributions go beyond officiating on the court as he spearheaded several organizations including serving as President (three terms) and Interpreter of the Northern New York Girls Basketball Officials Association, and President of the New York State Girls Basketball Officials Association from 2007-09.
In football, Goetz spent 33 years as a certified official refereeing both Section 10 and 7 games. He was a nine-time e NYSPHSAA Football State Tournament official, and three times, he went to the Carrier Dome to officiate the state finals. He was recognized in 1999 with the Merit Award from the Section VII Association of Coaches Officials.
Goetz graduated from Saranac Lake High School (Section 7) and went onto earn a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport.
