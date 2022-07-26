Section 10 executive director Mark Wilson accepted the Stay in the Game Trophy from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Tuesday during the committee meetings in Lake Placid.
The award was presented for Section 10 having the highest percentage of schools that did not receive a disqualification from a player or coach in sporting events last school year.
