CANTON — While counties across New York State wait to receive guidance from their local health authorities regarding high-risk sports, Section 10 will be without them even longer.
In a joint statement from the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton Board of Cooperative Educational Services and St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, the two counties that comprise Section 10 put winter high-risk sports on pause following authorization to permit high-risk sports from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week.
The decision to pause high-risk winter sports beyond the allowed Monday start date stems from the uptick in COVID-19 cases between the two counties.
“At this time, based on the present health crisis in Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties, and due to concerns about logistics necessary to make these programs safe and successful, Section 10 school districts are not ready to commence high risk winter sports. The Section 10 school districts are committed to an ongoing discussion regarding the evolving health and safety conditions and their ability to meet Public Health guidelines. In the interim, school districts will continue to meet and work on required plans so that when feasible, a return to high-risk athletics will be as safe as possible,” the joint statement reads.
As of Wednesday, the infection rate in Franklin County sits at 10 percent, while St. Lawrence County logged 67 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Of the 24 school districts that make up Section 10, many have shifted to remote learning in the past week. Canton, Clifton-Fine, Gouverneur, Hermon-DeKalb, Heuvelton, Madrid-Waddington, Morristown, Ogdensburg, Parishville-Hopkinton and St. Lawrence Central all switched to remote learning this week.
In Franklin County, Salmon River announced Thursday the decision to switch to remote learning through at least Feb. 8 after four students tested positive. St. Regis Falls and Tupper Lake are also in remote learning scheduled to end March 1.
“The school districts that compromise Section 10 remain fully committed and continue to work closely with its school leaders and local Departments of Health experts,” Section 10 Director Carl Normandin said in the press release.
“Moving forward, the focus will be on a sport-by-sport basis to complete the required preparedness plans as outlined in the DOH protocols and the NYSED guidance documents to ensure a safe practice and competition environment. The districts and Section 10 task force will continue to meet to explore various models for potentially conducting an abbreviated winter, fall II and spring sports season once the health and safety factors indicate that it is safe to do so.”
