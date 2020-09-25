CANTON — Section 10 boys and girls soccer teams are scheduled to start playing Friday, Oct. 9 and teams will play between 12-to-14 games depending on their respective divisions.
The opening day schedule lists four boys soccer games and three girls games. The boys games include Chateaugay at Norwood-Norfolk, Malone at Ogdensburg Free Academy, Massena at Potsdam and Gouverneur at Salmon River.
The opening day girls games feature Salmon River at Gouverneur, OFA at Malone and Potsdam at Massena.
Game dates are subject to change and dependent on COVID-19 cases. For example, Massena right now isn’t scheduled to start in-person learning until Oct. 13. If that date isn’t moved up, Massena will begin later as interscholastic sports are not allowed at the school until students are attending class in person.
Soccer will take the place of football Saturdays.
The first Saturday with games this fall is slated for Oct. 10, featuring six boys soccer games and eight girls games. Cross country, which has not released an official schedule yet, is also expected to compete Saturdays.
The opening Saturday for boys soccer features Heuvelton at Hammond, Hermon-DeKalb at Harrisville, Edwards-Knox at Lisbon, Colton-Pierrepont at Parishville-Hopkinton, Madrid-Waddington at St. Lawrence Central and Brushton-Moira at St. Regis Falls.
The girls games include St. Regis Falls at Brushton-Moira, Tupper Lake at Chateaugay, Lisbon at Edwards-Knox, Harrisville at Hermon-DeKalb, Hammond at Heuvelton, St. Lawrence at Madrid-Waddington, Morristown at Norwood-Norfolk and Parishville-Hopkinton at Colton-Pierrepont.
In boys soccer, the Central Division schools will play 12 division games, home and home at each site.
Gouverneur, which played as an independent last season, will play the full Central Division schedule, joining Canton, Massena, Malone, Salmon River, OFA and Potsdam.
The West Division also features a 12-game schedule consisting of Lisbon, Morristown, Harrisville, Heuvelton, Edwards-Knox, Hammond and Hermon-DeKalb.
The East Division does not have a consistent schedule. Most teams list 14 games, but Norwood-Norfolk lists 12 and St. Regis Falls 13.
Tupper Lake, as of now, has just one game scheduled, a home game Oct. 31 against St. Regis Falls. The Lumberjacks did not field a boys team last year.
The other teams in the East are Brushton-Moira, St. Lawrence Central, Colton-Pierrepont, Parishville-Hopkinton, Madrid-Waddington and Chateaugay.
In girls soccer, St. Lawrence Central has moved from the Central Division to the East and the Norwood-Norfolk girls, who were in the East Division last year, are playing a West Division schedule.
The Central, which includes Canton, Massena, Malone, Gouverneur, Salmon River, OFA and Potsdam, are scheduled for a 12-game schedule.
The East, consisting of Madrid-Waddington, Colton-Pierrepont, St. Regis Falls, Parishville-Hopkinton, St. Lawrence Central, Brushton-Moira, Chateaugay and Tupper Lake, lists 14 games each.
The West, which will feature Norwood-Norfolk, Hermon-DeKalb, Heuvelton, Edwards-Knox, Morristown, Lisbon, Hammond and Harrisville, also lists a 14-game schedule.
The soccer regular season is set to conclude Nov. 12. There are no Section 10 playoffs this season.
